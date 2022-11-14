A Lancaster woman has been arrested on multiple sex crimes.
Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell, 35, has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, and three counts of incest.
Orrell was arrested by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The incidents happened between the fall of 2017 and spring of 2018, according to arrest warrants from SLED.
According to the warrants, Orrell committed sexual battery with the victim, under the age of 16, when she had sex with the victim.
Another incident occurred in August 2018, when Orrell had sex with the victim on or around her birthday, the warrant stated.
Orrell was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center.
The S.C. Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case.
