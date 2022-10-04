S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lancaster woman and charged her with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false state individual income tax returns.
Kenishi Lorraine Ingram, 43, was arrested Monday, Oct. 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lancaster woman and charged her with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false state individual income tax returns.
Kenishi Lorraine Ingram, 43, was arrested Monday, Oct. 3.
She is the owner and operator of MWM Tax, LLC, which provided tax preparation services.
According to arrest warrants, Ingram prepared tax returns over a period of four years for five taxpayers using fraudulent information. Some of the returns had false schedules, and some included false income, expenses, deductions or losses, according to the warrants. The returns covered tax years 2017-20.
None of the taxpayers whose returns Ingram prepared consented to or knew about the fraudulent information in the returns. Collectively, they owe the state a total of $23,693 in taxes as a result of the fraudulent information and refunds the false returns generated.
If convicted, Ingram faces a maximum sentence of five years and/or a fine of $500 for each count.
She is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.