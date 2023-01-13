A woman was killed and a teen was seriously injured during a violent Lancaster home invasion.
A woman was killed and a teen was seriously injured during a violent Lancaster home invasion.
They were shot about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at 991 15th St., according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Four people – a man, woman and two teenage boys – were in the home when, after knocking on the door, two men in dark clothing with gloves and face coverings forced their way in, according to the LCSO release. The man struggled with the intruders and gunshots were fired before the intruders fled on foot.
Both the woman and a 15-year-old were shot in the altercation.
Stephanie Johnson, 35, died at the scene, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese. An autopsy will be scheduled.
The injured teen was transported to a medical facility for treatment. While his wound is serious, the release said he is expected to survive.
Deputies, investigators and crime scene personnel worked through the night to talk to witnesses, collect evidence and process the scene.
Although no arrests have been made, Sheriff Barry Faile does not believe residents of the nearby area are in any danger.
“This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot.
"We are working hard to identify the two men who did this," Faile said. "We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”
The incident is also being investigated by the Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Team and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.