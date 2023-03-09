A Lancaster County woman filed a lawsuit Monday, March 6, against the city of Lancaster, Lancaster Police Department, former Police Chief Scott Grant and former LPD Sgt. Peter Beck.

Anaysheon Coffey is suing the city and police department for negligence in regard to hiring, supervision, training and  retention, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution without probable cause, as well as monetary liabilities. She is suing Beck and Grant for violations of her civil rights - Beck for unreasonable search and seizure, and Grant for supervisory liability. 

