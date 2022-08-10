COLUMBIA — A Lancaster lottery player sat and stared at her $75,000 winning ticket.
“I kept checking it over and over again,” the winner told S.C. Education Lottery officials.
She brought the $3 crossword-style ticket home to scratch after buying it at 903 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster. She says the result stopped her in her tracks.
“My whole life changed,” she said.
The winner, who does not want to be identified, uncovered 11 words to win big on the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket. She won the last top prize of $75,000 in the game at odds of 1 in 600,000.
The store that sold the ticket, 903 Discount Beverage, received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.