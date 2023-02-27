COLUMBIA — With dinner cooking and the laundry going, a Lancaster woman sat down to scratch a lottery ticket.
What she saw “took a while to dawn on me,” she said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COLUMBIA — With dinner cooking and the laundry going, a Lancaster woman sat down to scratch a lottery ticket.
What she saw “took a while to dawn on me,” she said.
She won $75,000 from the S.C. Education Lottery, according to a Feb. 27 release.
The winner says she picked out the $3 ticket after filling up her car at the Country Corner on Mcilwain Road in Lancaster. She put the scratch-off in her purse, and says while doing household chores something told her to go and get the ticket.
Now she’s hiring someone to do work around the house.
Country Corner in Lancaster received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.
Four top prizes of $75,000 remains in the Loteria game at odds of 1 in 600,000. Tickets cost $3 each.