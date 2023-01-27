Landon Lamar Diago, 50, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Landon Lamar Diago, 50, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
His memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating.
A son of Hattie Alice Patrick Rushing and late Randolph Frazier, he was born Jan. 25, 1972, in Lancaster.
Survivors include his mother of Kershaw; sons Ry’Quan James of Lancaster and Quintan Diago of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Clifford Patrick of Franklinton, N.C., James Diago and Dondeogo Hayden, both of Lancaster, and Franklin Craig of Charlotte; sisters, Trina Diago of Lancaster and Lisa Miller of Charlotte; and three grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.