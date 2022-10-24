The Apostle Paul wanted Titus to remind Cretan believers “to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to do every good work” (Titus 3:1). Paul had told believers at Rome that “the powers that be are ordained of God.”

Christians are to be submissive to civil authorities unless they are being asked to do something immoral that violates the Scriptures or their conscience. They should also be prepared to help in worthwhile civic projects.

Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.

