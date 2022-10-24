The Apostle Paul wanted Titus to remind Cretan believers “to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to do every good work” (Titus 3:1). Paul had told believers at Rome that “the powers that be are ordained of God.”
Christians are to be submissive to civil authorities unless they are being asked to do something immoral that violates the Scriptures or their conscience. They should also be prepared to help in worthwhile civic projects.
Christians should also “speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.” We must not slander others or be quarrelsome, but instead show gentleness and every courtesy toward all.
We should remember that “we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful and hating one another.” Humbly remembering our own former evil ways will help us show proper graciousness to others.
When Christ “became flesh” at Bethlehem, “the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared.”
Believers realize that “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he (God) saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour.”
In mercy, Christ died for our sins at Calvary, paying a debt we could never repay. God has caused us to be “born again,” washing away the guilt of our sin and generously giving us eternal life through the Holy Spirit, whom he has generously given us through Christ. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature.”
Since we have now been “justified by his grace (his undeserved favor), God has made us “heirs according to the hope of eternal life.” As children of God we are “heirs of God, and joint- heirs with Christ.” Our heavenly inheritance is “incorruptible, and undefiled;” it “fadeth not away, (and is) “reserved in heaven” for us.
God saves us by his mercy, not by our good works.
Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.