The Apostle Paul exhorted Titus to speak “the things which become sound doctrine” to different groups of people in the churches of Crete (Titus 2:1).
The elderly men were to be “sober (self-controlled), grave (dignified), temperate (sensible), sound (healthy) in (the) faith (Bible doctrine), in charity (love), in patience (endurance).”
By doing these things they would set the right example for the rest of the church. The elderly women were to “be in behavior as becometh holiness (reverent), not false accusers (not malicious gossips), not given to much wine (not enslaved to wine), teachers of good (noble) things.”
The older women were to “teach the young women to be sober (sensible), to love (show affection for) their husbands, to love their children. To be discreet (sensible), chaste (pure), keepers at home (busy workers at home), good (kind), obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.” Titus was to urge the young men “to be sober minded (sensible).”
Paul exhorted Titus to be “In all things shewing thyself a pattern (example) of good works: in doctrine (teaching) showing uncorruptness (integrity), gravity (seriousness), sincerity, sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part (one who might oppose Titus) may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you.”
Finally, Titus was to exhort “servants (slaves in those days, but today this applies to employees) to be obedient unto their own masters (today, employers), and to please them well in all things; not answering again (not argumentative); not purloining (not pilfering the employer’s goods), but shewing all good fidelity (faithfulness); that they may adorn the doctrine (teaching) of God our Saviour in all things.”
Being a helpful, energetic, supportive, honest and dependable employee makes Christ’s teaching attractive to others, just as a beautiful frame enhances the beauty of a painting or photograph. You may be the only Bible some people ever read. If you are a follower of Christ, is the way you live your life bringing honor to him and his Word?
Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.
