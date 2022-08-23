The Apostle Paul exhorted Titus to speak “the things which become sound doctrine” to different groups of people in the churches of Crete (Titus 2:1).

The elderly men were to be “sober (self-controlled), grave (dignified), temperate (sensible), sound (healthy) in (the) faith (Bible doctrine), in charity (love), in patience (endurance).”

Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.

