The Apostle Paul wanted Titus to “affirm constantly” the great truths of the Christian faith, so that “they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men” (Titus 3: 8).

Although believers are not saved by their good works, they are to “maintain” good works, which here means to “take the lead” in good works. Jesus told his followers, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father, which is in heaven.”

Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.

