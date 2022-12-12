The Apostle Paul wanted Titus to “affirm constantly” the great truths of the Christian faith, so that “they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men” (Titus 3: 8).
Although believers are not saved by their good works, they are to “maintain” good works, which here means to “take the lead” in good works. Jesus told his followers, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father, which is in heaven.”
Paul warned Titus to “avoid foolish questions, and genealogies, and contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and vain.” There were many foolish speculations about Old Testament genealogies, and self-serving disputes about the Mosaic law, which obscured its true value in showing that all men are sinners. Titus was to avoid these controversies, since they were harmful and worthless.
Titus was to “reject” (avoid, keep away from) “an heretic after the first and second admonition (warning).” A heretic chooses to hold his own opinion even if contradicts the clear teaching of the Bible. Such a man is “subverted” (warped, perhaps through the influence of others), and sinneth, being condemned of himself (self-condemned).”
Paul urged Titus to “come unto me to Nicopolis: for I have determined there to winter.” He promised to send either Artemas or Tychicus to be Titus’ substitute at Crete while he visited Paul.
He then requested that Titus bring “Zenas the lawyer and Apollos on their journey diligently, that nothing be wanting unto them.” These men likely delivered Paul’s epistle to Titus, and they were in need of supplies and assistance to safely reach their next destination.
Paul wanted the believers at Crete to take the lead “in good works for necessary uses (such as these), that they be not unfruitful.”
Paul sent greetings to Titus from his associates, and wanted Titus to greet those in Crete “that love us in the faith.” His closing prayer was, “Grace be with you all. Amen.”
Christians, are you following Paul’s sound advice?
Pastor Bob Lanning is a retired minister who lives in Lancaster.