Godly and well-taught pastors were needed in Crete to refute the many false teachers there (Titus 1:10).
Paul gave several identifying marks of false teachers. First, they were “unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, especially those of the circumcision.” Unruly meant they disobeyed the Bible. Vain talkers indicated they used “great swelling words of vanity.” Deceivers meant their false ideas led people astray, just as the devil beguiled Eve with lies. “Especially those of the circumcision,” referred to legalistic Jewish Cretans.
Paul said that their “mouths must be stopped” (silenced) because they “subvert (overthrow) whole houses (families), teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.” Their main motive was their own financial gain. Paul said that “the love of money is the root (source) of all (sorts of) evil.”
Paul quoted from Epimenides, a respected Cretan poet, who said, “The Cretans are always liars, evil beasts, slow bellies,” and added, “This witness is true.”
Corinthians were known for their immorality, and Cretans were known for their lying, predatory cruelty and idle laziness.
Paul urged Titus to “rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith.”
They should not be “giving heed to Jewish fables (fanciful stories inserted into the biblical record of genealogies) and commandments of men, that turn from the truth” (man-made traditions promoted by men who reject the gospel).
Paul said, “Unto the pure, all things are pure; but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure.”
False teachers were insisting on calling some foods unclean, but Christ declared all foods clean, and said that evil came from men’s evil hearts, not from the foods they ate.
Believers have been made pure by the blood of Christ, their consciences purged “from dead works to serve the living God,” but the mind and conscience of unbelievers is “defiled.”
In Titus 1:16, Paul says, “They profess (claim) that they know God, but in works they deny him, being abominable (detestable), and disobedient (unbelieving), and unto every good work reprobate (worthless).”
Are you able to identify a false teacher?