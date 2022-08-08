Godly and well-taught pastors were needed in Crete to refute the many false teachers there (Titus 1:10).

Paul gave several identifying marks of false teachers. First, they were “unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, especially those of the circumcision.” Unruly meant they disobeyed the Bible. Vain talkers indicated they used “great swelling words of vanity.” Deceivers meant their false ideas led people astray, just as the devil beguiled Eve with lies. “Especially those of the circumcision,” referred to legalistic Jewish Cretans.

