LANCASTER — Mr. Lanny Brian Estridge Sr., 80, devoted husband, father and grandfather, proud South Carolinian, Navy veteran and cheeseburger and Pepsi fan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born May 6, 1942, in Kershaw, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Estridge and Ruby Lee Campbell Estridge.
A service to celebrate the life of Lanny will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at First Baptist Church, Lancaster, with the Rev. Randy Hatcher officiating. Burial, with military detail, will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1659 Kershaw Highway, Camden.
Receiving will precede the service at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Mr. Estridge is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra Solomon Estridge; a son, L. Brian Estridge Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Colleyville, Texas; a daughter, Heather Estridge and her special friend (Lanny-approved!) Shawn Keller of Cincinnati; and four grandchildren, Gaines and Ellie Estridge of Colleyville and Leighton and Beckett Curless of Cincinnati. Lanny is also survived by a sister, Natalie Payne of Seneca; a brother, the Rev. Roger Estridge and his wife, Gloria, of Iva; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Estridge of Rock Hill; No. 1 cousin, Carol Phillips of Kershaw; a stepbrother, Dr. Rusty Faulkenberry and his wife, Dixie, of Taylorsville, N.C.; a brother-in-law, Vista H. (Corky) Richey Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Beavercreek, Ohio; plus numerous beautiful and talented nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by his big-brother, Bobby Estridge; brother-in-law Glenn Payne; and cuz-in-law Minton Phillips.
Lanny wrote in his book, “My Secondary Womb:”
“Our legacy to our children is not monetary or physical possessions, but what I call the ‘Three C’s’ -
Character, Citizenship and Confidence.
Citizenship — Faith in Fellow Man
Confidence — Faith in Oneself.”
Lanny lived that, passed it down to his children and would encourage all to follow the “Three C’s” — a path to eternal happiness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721-0670; or the charity of your choice making an impact in the community, in Lanny’s memory.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Estridge.