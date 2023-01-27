LANCASTER — Mr. Lanny Brian Estridge Sr., 80, devoted husband, father and grandfather, proud South Carolinian, Navy veteran and cheeseburger and Pepsi fan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born May 6, 1942, in Kershaw, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Estridge and Ruby Lee Campbell Estridge.

