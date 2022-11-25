Larry Ingram Jr., 38, died Nov. 14, 2022.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church.
Burial at Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Nov. 25 at Crawford Funeral Home.
Larry Ingram Jr, the son of Larry Ingram and Katherine Ingram Coffey, was born Feb. 21, 1984 in Lancaster.
Survivors include his parents; sons, Elyjah Sowell, Jamyjhae, Ja’Ontae and Larry Ingram III; daughter, Lyriq Ingram; brothers, Ernest Thompson, Byron Coffe, Dr. Laurice Ingram, Gabriel Ingram; sister, Mary Blair, Kimberly lngram, Latrice Coffey; extended brothers and sisters; aunts and uncles; and special friend, Jakia Duncan.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net