LANCASTER — Lawrence “Larry” Cohen, 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Herman Cohen and Sadie Cohen.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Cohen; sons, Mark Cohen (Carey) and Jason Caskey; daughter, Susan Cohen; two grandchildren, Ruben Cohen and Jonah Cohen; and three brothers-in-law, Richard Hunter (Carol), Milton Hunter (Susan) and Matthew Hunter (Angie).
Larry was predeceased in death by his parents and his twin sister, Doris Cohen.
A celebration service was held Thursday, Jan. 19. Burial was private.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.