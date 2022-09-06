Lancaster County Council of the Arts
In need of a night out? Join the Lancaster County Council of the Arts for its annual Night of Wine, Women & Fashion.
The LCCA is inviting women of all ages to join them for the annual fundraiser at the CrossRidge Center on Sept. 22.
LCCA is always working to unite the Lancaster County community through the arts, and what better way to do that than by celebrating women with a night of shopping, appetizers and mingling with friends?
While sipping on a fine wine or signature cocktail, attendees will have the opportunity to peruse everything, including clothing, jewelry, handbags, accessories, home decor, work by local artists and more. To keep things entertaining, prizes will be raffled off every half hour throughout the night.
“Wine, Women & Fashion is another successful signature fundraising event that we are pleased to host at CrossRidge Center this year,” said Debbie Jaillette, executive director of LCCA.
“All the partners and sponsors involved in this fun evening know that it’s always an enjoyable evening featuring artists, artisans, local small businesses, delicious food and drink and raffle prizes.
“Proceeds support LCCA programs that enrich the quality of life in Lancaster through the power of the arts,” she said.
The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the CrossRidge Center, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land.
Event tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at the LCCA website, www.artslancaster.com. Deadline for ticket sales is 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Raffle tickets may be purchased online or at the door with cash only.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture, and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, LCCA is known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, The Nutcracker Ballet, arts and sciences summer camps for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.
To learn more about LCCA, visit www.artslancaster.com.