The Lancaster County Council of the Arts is seeking artworks from county residents for the 39th Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition.
The LCCA is pleased to host this annual celebration of Marian Hagins and local artists.
The contest showcases art and artists from Lancaster County. Accepting work from any county resident artist of high school age (15) and older, the exhibition features the types of media and materials that Hagins used in her own work.
The online entry deadline for intent to submit work is 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Visit www.artslancaster.com/program/hagins for details and to enter.
Actual artworks will be submitted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to the LCCA at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
Submitted works will be on display Sept. 12 through Oct. 26 at the Springs House.
A free public reception and awards ceremony will be held 3-5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Springs House.
Exhibited artworks should be picked up Oct. 27-28.