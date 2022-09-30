The grand opening for a new natural gas appliance showroom – the first facility of its kind in the county – is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Lancaster County Natural Gas Authority’s new construction and operations center across the street from its headquarters.

“I'm excited that we’re going to have a ribbon cutting and very proud of what we’ve done on the old Porter Belk site,” LCNGA general manager Rocky Hudson said. “I feel like it's going to be a great asset to the gas authority and the community.”

