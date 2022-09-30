The grand opening for a new natural gas appliance showroom – the first facility of its kind in the county – is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Lancaster County Natural Gas Authority’s new construction and operations center across the street from its headquarters.
“I'm excited that we’re going to have a ribbon cutting and very proud of what we’ve done on the old Porter Belk site,” LCNGA general manager Rocky Hudson said. “I feel like it's going to be a great asset to the gas authority and the community.”
The facility’s grand opening will include the ribbon cutting, refreshments and tours of the facility.
The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce approached Hudson about the grand opening and is helping advertise and promote the event.
The showroom will offer gas logs, decorative gas logs, space heaters, tankless water heaters and water heaters.
“There's no place in Lancaster County to pick up tankless water heaters or get a high-quality gas appliance,” Hudson said. “We believe the availability of these items is real important to have for our customers.”
Prices for the items are competitive, and the items are high quality, Hudson said.
“We are carrying quality products, and as far as gas logs, there's nowhere else in Lancaster to buy them,” Hudson said. “And we’re offering up to 60-day financing, and working on a process to update our software, so we can carry financing even further – to 90-120 days.”
In addition to the showroom, the facility includes offices for the center’s 14 employees, a welding shop, a meter shop and space to store, large industrial meters, construction supplies and work vehicles.
When the Porter Belk building right across the street from LCNGA came up for sale, the property seemed like just what the gas authority needed to meet its needs.
“It was the perfect fit,” Hudson said. “The way we're growing, we need more space, and we didn’t have a place to sell appliances. The property gave us space we really needed.”
LCNGA won the bid on the property, and after an architect designed a plan for the center, renovations of the main Porter Belk building began, as well demolishing the old shop and lumber storage buildings.
The work took about a year to finish, and buying the property, clearing, grading, remodeling, building new areas and furnishings cost about $3 million.
“It’s an ideal location for us. All the departments and organizations can work together when you’re right across the street from one another,” Hudson said. “It makes everything a whole lot easier.”
The public is invited to the grand opening from 11 a.m. to noon at 104 Old Camden Road, Lancaster.
“I'm proud of what we’ve done,” Hudson said. “It’s a very nice and attractive facility.”