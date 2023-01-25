Lancaster County School District (LCSD) is looking to implement new safety features — such as new PA systems and panic buttons — across the district’s 23 schools.
Bryan Vaughn, the district’s director of communications, safety and transportation, said updating and renewing communications systems is the most important factor in continued educational facility security.
“We’re looking to upgrade our PA systems, because a lot of our buildings have old PA systems, and they’re only situated in one place,” he said. “In an emergency situation, we need to have access throughout the building.”
Vaughn said that communication faculties are the most important measure in implementing safety in schools, because in an emergency, educators and personnel need to be able to identify threats and notify people quickly. He said the quicker people are able to notify people, the quicker law enforcement can get on the scene and take necessary measures, like a lockdown or evacuation.
“We can’t evacuate the building unless we know there’s a threat there, so that’s why the communication piece is the most important,” Vaughn said.
“We’re also looking at some type of panic-button system that we can integrate into our facility, to issue to staff members, teachers, teacher’s assistants, media specialists and people like that,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said the school district is also looking into cell phone coverage in the schools. The construction of new facilities and expansions over the last four to five years have highlighted areas with spotty cell coverage, which could be an issue in an emergency.
“We’re looking at ways to maybe put in some cell phone boosters and look at how towers are configured,” he said.
Vaughn said all of the safety changes are extremely expensive — likely millions — and the project is at the “infancy stage.” The next step will be bringing the matter to the school board, before considering locations, implementation and pricing.
“What we’re trying to do now is more of the legwork, trying to gauge is there going to be support from communities, and is this something they value,” Vaughn said. “If it ever came to the point of needing to ask the community for help, for instance, if we needed a bond referendum, is that something our community would embrace?”
Vaughn said his office ran Facebook and media polls on the issue, which showed that 93% of respondents felt these safety concerns were important for the board to address.
He said this reflects a change in philosophy as the district adapts to technological advances and tries to stay current with updates, noting that some of the school camera systems are 15 to 20 years old.
“We didn’t have the threats we have today. We didn’t have intruders. We didn’t have people walking into schools and doing things like violent situations — the frequency wasn’t as great as it is today,” Vaughn said.
He said these conversations will play out over the next few months at school board meetings, and citizens can expect to hear about a comprehensive package that goes beyond school safety, including “possibly building additional facilities to handle growth in the Lancaster area,” as well as capital needs in the Andrew Jackson and Buford areas.