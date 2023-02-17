LANNWS-02-18-23 DRUG BUST 2

This package of cocaine was intercepted by law enforcement before being delivered to an address in Kershaw.

 Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine from a home in the 400 block of West Richland Street in Kershaw earlier this week.

The drug bust happened Monday, Feb. 13. Agents from the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force received information that a parcel containing cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the country to the Kershaw address.

