The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine from a home in the 400 block of West Richland Street in Kershaw earlier this week.
The drug bust happened Monday, Feb. 13. Agents from the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force received information that a parcel containing cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the country to the Kershaw address.
Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, the U.S. Postal Service and Homeland Security worked with the sheriff’s office. The package was intercepted and tested positive for cocaine.
The package, addressed to Quanisha Lashay Manago, 28, was delivered Monday afternoon. Agents watched the delivery and members of the Lancaster County SWAT team were on standby in the area.
According to police, Manago and another woman were present when the parcel was delivered. Manago took possession of the parcel from the undercover delivery agent in the yard of the house and put it in the back seat of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car, according to police. The other woman got in the passenger side of the car, when agents moved in and detained both women.
The house was searched and a small amount of what was believed to be marijuana was found. Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“This operation illustrates how effective information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies is,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Within a few short days, the information was received, an operations plan was created, and the operation was carried out flawlessly with the participation of lots of officers from multiple agencies.
“The weight of this cocaine was 3,014 grams and cocaine sells for about $60 a gram, making the street value of this parcel over $180,000,” Faile said. “This was a lot of cocaine, and, thanks to all who participated, it will never hit the street. This case is not over and law enforcement continues to investigate both ends of this shipment.”