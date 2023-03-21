The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center has been abuzz lately with offerings of arts, music and literature.
On March 1, the center was filled with nearly 50 emerging and existing community leaders as three of the county’s high schools demonstrated their performing arts through choir and theater.
The program was part of Leadership Lancaster’s immersion into the arts. For two hours, the students entertained and wowed the audience.
“This day is to show business leaders in the county the importance of the arts in our schools, the importance of art education and how the artistic mind is valuable in our society,” said Lisa Knox, arts coordinator for Lancaster County School District.
The Andrew Jackson High School Choir and Drama Club are led by chorus teacher Lizzi Elliott, who has produced award-winning performances for the past 17 years.
After AJ’s performance, the students and audience enjoyed a question-and-answer session that evolved into a dialogue about the importance of the arts and life in general. The students talked about how they managed their busy schedules that include academics, sports, arts and often a job. Their ability to express themselves impressed the adults.
Knox told the Leadership Lancaster audience that what they just experienced was a snapshot of the kinds of students in the arts program.
“This is how their mind works. They have no problem emoting, multitasking or being vulnerable,” she said. “This creative mindset is what is going to change our world.”
AJHS junior Kelcie Snipes, whose plans include pursuing a nursing degree at Lander University, shared the importance of music in her life.
“I struggle with ADHD, anxiety and depression,” she said. “Music has been my saving grace that I go to every day for comfort when I am having a rough time. It’s that safe place to fall into if I ever need it.”
She also said Elliott has been a source of moral support.
Lancaster High School’s drama club, under the leadership of Charisse Witherspoon, performed a 15-minute skit that highlighted the talents of JaRon Stevenson Jr., Damajae Hayden, Jayden Dover, Andrew Caughman, Shakira McGriff and Jaysen Waiters.
The short comedy sketch portrayed a scene with a young couple in a park. It opened with the young man practicing proposal lines to ask his girlfriend to marry him. Constant interruptions by people, pets and even protesters spoiled the moment and left him rethinking his decision.
The audience praised their talents with rousing applause.
The Buford High School Choir provided the stirring finale. Under the leadership of Ne’Torrian Patton, choir members performed tunes from Mozart and rousing spirituals that earned them a standing ovation.
After Buford’s performance, Patton said he and his students found the CAC’s acoustics amazing.
“The kids love it and they want to do concerts here,” he said. “They think it is the best space.”
Community response
One of the Leadership Lancaster participants, Lt. Jeremy Lear with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, raved about the arts and the role they play.
“I think this event is phenomenal. I really do,” he said. “The arts are important because you can see how well these kids carry themselves to be as young as they are. You can clearly tell they are better prepared for the outside world because of their connection to the arts.”
Lear said the kids he deals with in law enforcement are often ones who did not have such a positive involvement or outlet.
“I would venture to say that those kids up there on that stage will most likely never have to deal with law enforcement because of their involvement in the arts,” he said.
Cultural Arts Center’s concert and event organizer John Craig was delighted to share the CAC for this event.
“We have been doing this every year and we are very, very pleased to be included in it,” he said. “This is so important and it gives us a chance to expose young people to what’s here and all the events that go on here.”
Craig is hopeful that happenings such as this will attract the younger generation to attend the CAC’s concerts and events.
Leadership Lancaster
Leadership Lancaster is now in its 34th year and has graduated over 1,000 students. The seven-month program exposes the community leaders to diverse areas of the community giving them a fuller picture of what the county offers making them more informed citizens. Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John McCain said the cultural arts day is one of the highlights of the program’s curriculum. “Our impressive and vibrant cultural arts scene in Lancaster County plays an important role in the quality of life for our citizens,” he said.
Lancaster County Council of the Arts President Debbie Jaillette said the council is pleased each year to plan an exceptional day immersed in the arts, along with their Kennedy Center Partners — the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster.
“We have a unique opportunity to spend an entire day with local leaders highlighting the best of the arts in our community and schools and why the arts are the cornerstone of a vibrant, healthy and creative community,” she said, adding that the LCCA appreciates the partnership with the Cultural Arts Center for an opportunity to “highlight the history and the extraordinary performances and lectures regularly scheduled in that space.” The Leadership Lancaster Class also visited the Native American Studies Center and enjoyed a tour of Bob Doster’s Backstreet Studio. For more information on the Cultural Arts Center, visit www.lcshp.org. For information on the Lancaster County Council of the Arts, visit www.artslancaster.com. For more information on Lancaster County’s Chamber of Commerce, visit www.lancasterchambersc.org.