At the tender age of 13, Andrew Jackson set foot on his first field of battle. Later in life, the war hero Old Hickory claimed to have learned all of his military skills from the brave men who fought at Hanging Rock.
Join the S.C. Society of the Children of the American Revolution and the S.C. State Park Service for a day of learning, exploration and commemoration Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hanging Rock Battlefield and Hanging Rock State Historic Site located just south of Heath Springs.
Learn more about this Revolutionary War battle, including the Catawba Nation’s role in the battle. Listen as living history interpreters share stories and knowledge about the lives of the people who fought for freedom at Hanging Rock and visit the granite outcropping that has served as a natural landmark for generations.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Hanging Rock Commemoration Ceremony will be held at the intersection of Beecher Horton and Flat Rock roads, about 2 miles south of Heath Springs in Lancaster County. Guest speakers at the ceremony include historians Michael Burgess and Robert Ryals.
Burgess, a lifelong American Revolution historian, holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in teaching from the University of South Carolina. He has spent over a quarter of a century educating high schoolers about American history and is currently the lead teacher for the Center for Law and Global Policy Development in Lexington County School District 1. In 2014, Burgess was the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution Teacher of the Year. Earlier this year, he received the 2022 S.C. VFW High School Teacher of the Year award.
Ryals is a public historian with master’s degrees in history and a information studies from Florida State University. For over 20 years, Ryals has volunteered as a living history interpreter at several local, county, state and national park historic sites in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. He has a particular interest in 18th-century colonial America, particularly the Southern Campaign of 1780. He is an active member of the Mecklenburg Militia and the New Acquisition Militia American Revolution reenacting units and currently serves on the board of the Mecklenburg Historical Association.
The event will continue at the granite outcropping that has served as a natural landmark for generations. The Hanging Rock State Historic Site is located 2 miles south of Heath Springs. Take Flat Rock Road to Hanging Rock Road. On Hanging Rock Road, proceed across Hanging Rock Creek and park along the road. The program will continue on the topside of the Hanging Rock. Living history interpreters will share the experiences of the soldiers who fought at the battle.
Please note that there are no permanent restroom facilities at the sites, but there will be a port-a-let at both. Neither site provides ADA-accessible facilities and the trails at the Hanging Rock State Historic Site are moderate to difficult. Please bring a chair and water.
Organizers invite attendees to honor the men who fought here by dressing casually in red, white and blue attire. Wear sturdy shoes, sunscreen and insect repellent.
Hanging Rock State Historic Site is a satellite site of Andrew Jackson State Park.
Special appreciation to the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association for supporting this event.