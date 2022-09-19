LANNWS-09-21-22 HANGING ROCK

“The Battle of Hanging Rock” by Boyd Saunders depicts the Aug. 6, 1780, Revolutionary War battle.

 courtesy of KVLT

At the tender age of 13, Andrew Jackson set foot on his first field of battle. Later in life, the war hero Old Hickory claimed to have learned all of his military skills from the brave men who fought at Hanging Rock.

Join the S.C. Society of the Children of the American Revolution and the S.C. State Park Service for a day of learning, exploration and commemoration Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hanging Rock Battlefield and Hanging Rock State Historic Site located just south of Heath Springs.

