John Cribb, best-selling author and South Carolina native, is the featured speaker for the February Conversation at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. The talk will be all about Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is Feb. 12.

Cribb is the perfect choice to lead a discussion about Lincoln, our 16th president. He has published two historical fiction books on Lincoln, “Old Abe” and “The Rail Splitter.”

