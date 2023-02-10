HEATH SPRINGS — Mrs. Lela Grace Plyler Boswell, 81, of Heath Springs passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Ralph Plyler and Ruby Broughton Plyler.
Mrs. Boswell is survived by her husband, Luther W. Boswell Jr. of Heath Springs.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Boswell.