LANCASTER — Leon Frederick Mangano, 84, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Born on Feb. 11, 1938, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Leon was the son of Rosario “Fred” and Mary Mangano.
Leon is survived by his son, Fred (Suzanne); his grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa), Tyler, Nicholas and Catherine; a great-granddaughter, Layla; and a sister, Serena.
A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Arrangements pending. Please visit the Burgess website for updates regarding service date and time.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Leon Mangano.