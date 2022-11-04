Leroy Johnson Jr., 77, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Leroy Johnson Jr., 77, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
A son of the late Leroy Johnson Sr. and the late Henrietta Scales Woodson, he was born June 10, 1945, in Jenkin Jones, W.Va.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating, and burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly McLaughlin; son, Leroy Johnson III; sisters, Leola Carter, Jackie Mitchell, Teresa Samuel and Tashi Jelani; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.