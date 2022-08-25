LIBERTY TRAIL PROGRAM 1

"The Battle of Hanging Rock" by Boyd Saunders depicts the Aug. 6, 1780, Revolutionary War battle.

 courtesy of KVLT

The Revolutionary War was partly won in Lancaster County! Learn all about it at a program on The Liberty Trail, which includes sites in Lancaster County, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

The program is co-sponsored by the Katawba Valley Land Trust, as part of its Speakers Series, and the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum in Lancaster.

