Linda Jeanette Brown Crosby, 55, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
A daughter of the late Willie Mae McGriff Brown, she was born March 21, 1967, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home.
Survivors include her father, Ernest Patterson of Lancaster; sisters, Brenda Daniel, the Rev. Janice Lake, Tonya McDow, all of Lancaster; brothers, Jimmy Brown Jr., the Rev. Johnny Brown, both of Lancaster, Joseph Brown of Heath Springs, Eldrin Duncan of Newton, N.C.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.