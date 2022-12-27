All around town, in your favorite local shops and restaurants, you have probably seen a Lions gumball machine.
You may have even dropped a quarter or two in and enjoyed some delicious gum.
But did you know, these gumball machines provide free vision services for Lancaster residents?
That’s right! For many years, the Lancaster Lions Club has used gumball machines as a fundraiser to provide eye exams and prescription glasses for Lancaster-area locals who might otherwise not have access.
And our club cannot do this without the support of numerous community-minded business owners.
By allowing one of our gumball machines to be in their shops and restaurants, local business owners give back to the community and support our mission to provide vision services.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said club President Dan Stuart. “Way back in 1925, Hellen Keller challenged the Lions to be ‘knights of the blind,’ and we have been that, and more, for nearly 100 years. We absolutely could not do this without the support of local business partners.”
The Lancaster Lions Club would like to recognize and thank our local business partners: 521 BBQ & Grill, Chandler’s Collision Center, Fort Lawn Marathon, Japan Restaurant, K-Town Cafe and Ice Cream, Lloyd’s (three locations), Lancaster Motor Co., Punky’s On Main, Ribs Wings and More, Salon NINE and Time Outs.
And for all our Lancaster neighbors, we encourage you to patronize these wonderful businesses and to buy a gumball while you’re there.
Then you, too, will be a partner in our mission to provide vision services to those who might otherwise go without.
The Lancaster Lions Club, chartered in 1933, is one of 48,000 clubs that make up the largest service organization in the world.
The Lions serve their communities by providing free vision screenings for kids, sponsoring vision exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot afford them, and supporting locally focused charity organizations.
To learn more about the local club, visit LancasterSCLions.com, or call Dan Stuart, president and membership chair, at 803-431-7204.