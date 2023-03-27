The Lancaster County Council of the Arts, in partnership with the Lancaster County School District, celebrates the visual art of Lancaster County children of all ages with Youth Art Month.

A national program coordinated by the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month is held each March. School district art teachers are encouraged to submit both 2D and 3D work to be displayed at the Historic Springs House. In addition to the gallery exhibition, students paint banners that are displayed along Main Street and at the LCCA office grounds.

Trending Videos