The Lancaster County Council of the Arts, in partnership with the Lancaster County School District, celebrates the visual art of Lancaster County children of all ages with Youth Art Month.
A national program coordinated by the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month is held each March. School district art teachers are encouraged to submit both 2D and 3D work to be displayed at the Historic Springs House. In addition to the gallery exhibition, students paint banners that are displayed along Main Street and at the LCCA office grounds.
While art from all grade levels is accepted, the sixth-12th grade submissions are judged and awarded. The LCCA congratulates these winners:
2D winners
• First place - Kaitlyn Evans, A.R. Rucker Middle School
• First place - Aimee Sessoms, Indian Land Middle School
• Second place - Isabella Perez Ruz, Indian Land Middle
• Third place - Blakely Whitaker, Andrew Jackson Middle School
• First place - Isabell Marte, Indian Land Middle
• Second place - Ava Vincent, Buford Middle School
• Third place - Maizy Fritz, A.R. Rucker Middle
• First place - Corey Nelson, Indian Land High School
• Second place - Jayden Knight, Andrew Jackson High School
• Third place - Olivia Miller, Indian Land High
• First place - Sarah Crawford, Buford High School
• Second place - Kayla Barron, Indian Land High
• Third place - Natalie Woods, Andrew Jackson High
• First place - Grace Card, Indian Land High
• Second place - Ryklee Bench, Indian Land High
• Third place - Luke Fesperman, Buford High
• First place - Emma Kern, Indian Land High
• Second place - Mia Knight, Andrew Jackson High
• Third place - Emily Ifill, Lancaster High School
3D winners
• First place - Alivia Dylo, Indian Land Middle
• First place - Tamiya Simpson, Andrew Jackson High
Best in Show
Emily Love, a 10th-grader at Lancaster High School, was awarded Best in Show for her colored pencil portrait of a young boy. The portrait was initially done as a submission to The Memory Project with the help of her teacher, Scott Lykens.
Founded in 2004 by Ben Schumaker, The Memory Project is a nonprofit youth arts organization that invites art teachers and their students to create portraits of children around the world who have faced extreme hardships, including neglect, abuse and poverty. The portraits are then sent to the children as a heartfelt keepsake.
According to its website, the organization was started with the intention of “connecting youth around the world through art to help build cultural understanding and international kindness.”
Since its inception, The Memory Project has involved 300,000 children across 55 countries in their school-based programs.
Lykens first heard of the program at an art education conference from a South Carolina representative, who had been involved in the program for multiple years. He says it’s a wonderful program and wishes more teachers in the school district were aware of it so their students can bring their skills and passion to so many underprivileged youth.