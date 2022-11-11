You know the holiday season has arrived when the first open house is announced. Oct. 21-22 marked the ninth season of area artisans displaying their fine works at Sun City Carolina Lakes open houses.
Judy Leitner, a functional and artistic potter, started the Artisans Open House nine years ago with just two homes. This year, five homes and 12 artisans participated in the event. Some of the exhibitors were art teachers, and some were self-taught or started their craft when they retired.
“We sent out 3,800 fliers and advertised on Next Door,” Leitner said. “The houses are open to the public.”
Each of the five homes displayed unique items for purchase. The selections provided gift ideas for the most difficult recipient.
There were machine-embroidered kitchen towels, napkins and bibs by Janet Hutchison of Union County, N.C. She also created a small pillow with a handle and a pocket to hold books, so a child can carry the pillow from room to room and have a comfortable place to sit and read.
Jewelry, purses, silk scarves and original paintings were offered for sale.
Marie-Helene Grabman opened her home once again to display her incredible paper-cutting skills. Linda Miracco brought her lovely watercolor and acrylic paintings, as well as handmade mah-jongg tile pendants.
Carolyn Kemp brought a display of baskets from the Fort Lawn Community Center. The center holds classes on basket weaving and is open to the public.
Other featured artists were Ray Buckmaster, Dianne Mahaffee, Mark McClain, Peter Volpe and Steve Wallerstein,
Every home was bursting with holiday spirit and creative pieces. If you missed the open house, many of the Sun City artisans will be showing their work at the Sun City Carolina Lakes Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lodge, 2955 Sun City Blvd., Indian Land.