You know the holiday season has arrived when the first open house is announced. Oct. 21-22 marked the ninth season of area artisans displaying their fine works at Sun City Carolina Lakes open houses.

Judy Leitner, a functional and artistic potter, started the Artisans Open House nine years ago with just two homes. This year, five homes and 12 artisans participated in the event. Some of the exhibitors were art teachers, and some were self-taught or started their craft when they retired.

