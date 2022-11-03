Two years ago, when everyone was checking out of the gym for fear of COVID-19, Mason Deese was checking in.

Deese, a 16-year-old junior at Buford High School, recently competed in his first powerlifting competition in Advance, N.C. Not only did he participate in it for the first time, but Deese won the 148-pound men’s open division as part of the World Powerlifting Games on Oct. 22.

