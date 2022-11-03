Two years ago, when everyone was checking out of the gym for fear of COVID-19, Mason Deese was checking in.
Deese, a 16-year-old junior at Buford High School, recently competed in his first powerlifting competition in Advance, N.C. Not only did he participate in it for the first time, but Deese won the 148-pound men’s open division as part of the World Powerlifting Games on Oct. 22.
Deese, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, only put in about four months worth of training before the competition, while also juggling his duties as a football player for the Buford varsity team. He was about 130 pounds when he started seriously lifting two years ago.
Dylan Osborne, Ben Trimnal, Aaron Manning and Jenna Eustace train him.
“I’m going to go back and compete,” he said. “We did a lot of training to improve my strength.”
Deese, who is a three-sport athlete for the Yellow Jackets, also wrestles and plays baseball for Buford. Despite a busy football schedule, it was head football coach Ed Susi who helped encourage him to get into the competition. One of the main things Susi has done since arriving at Buford is to get his football players into the weight room more.
“Coach Susi and a few other guys introduced me to it,” Deese said.
The basis of the competition is three main lifts — the bench, the squat and the deadlift. On the bench, Deese lifted 255 pounds. He squatted 457 pounds and deadlifted 470 pounds.
Deese said he enjoys the competition.
“It is you versus you,” he said. “You are really competing against yourself.”
The next competitions he wants to compete in are in February and April. He will have wrestling and baseball during that time frame as well.
“It is going to be tough working around my wrestling schedule,” he said.
For wrestling, Deese said he plans to drop his weight to 145 pounds.
In the same weight class, but in a different category, 2020 Buford graduate Ty Ingram, 20, won his division doing just a deadlift and bench. Ingram put up 358 in the deadlift and 225 on the bench.
Deese and several other people he works out with got him involved in the competition and the powerlifting aspect.
“It is a rush,” he said. “I fell in love with it. It is something that keeps me active and competitive.”
Like Deese, the competition was the first for Ingram as well. He signed a track and cross-country scholarship as a senior at Buford in 2020, but tore his hamstring last year. That was one reason he only participated in the deadlift and bench portion of the event.
Ingram lives in Lancaster and works as a trainer at a local gym.