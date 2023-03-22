A Lancaster gospel choir won the 2023 Choir of the Year Award from the Golden Triangle Music Awards, presented March 11 in Philadelphia, Miss.
Monica Ross and Family formed in 2019 as a family choir, performing at the Glorious Resurrection of Life Church on Brooklyn Avenue in Lancaster. They were one of eight choirs nominated.
“When we started out, it wasn’t supposed to go this way. It was just supposed to have been one service,” said choir manager and tenor Samantha Ross. "Being that we have been singing all of our lives, it just comes natural with some of us, but to see where God has brought it now is just amazing.”
The Golden Triangle Music Awards is an annual award show open to any gospel artist in the United States. It awards top performers in multiple categories, based on nominations that declare winners through popular votes. The Golden Triangle Music Awards describes the annual event as “a two-day Musical Family Reunion,” according to its Facebook page.
Monica Ross, pastor of the Glorious Resurrection of Life Church, credits the group's formation to her parents — Apostle Mamie Lee Wilson and Joseph Wilson, who also founded the church.
Monica Ross said she and her sisters were downstairs "washing dishes in the kitchen and we just started singing and then, out of the blue, we just went into harmony."
Her father, Joseph, heard them and said, "Get up these steps," and he formed the whole group from that, she recalled. He is a lead singer with the group.
Monica Ross said the group had no idea the pandemic would hit shortly afterward, and their lives would be changed amidst the chaos.
“In 2019, we had the watch night service that prepares the stage for the new beginning of ministry at the beginning of the year,” she said. “This time (2019), we was led not to go. I was like, ‘I’m feeling led to not have service tonight,’ I said. ‘I’m feeling led to go to my mom’s house and just sing around the piano.’”
That night, Monica Ross and Family live streamed their gospel singing service on Facebook Live, and continued to do so during the entire pandemic.
“Over a million views,” Monica Ross said. “It was God. It was nothing our doing, just obeying God, and it just blew up everywhere. And people were inboxing us, telling us how it was a blessing and just getting us through the pandemic, ‘cause it was so bad.”
Monica Ross said people reached out to the group online and shared deeply personal testimonies of overcoming a loved one’s dying, or overcoming the desire to take their own life during the worst of the pandemic, due to the power of their music and worship.
“In Missouri, they had us in the whole ward. They would be playing in the ICU unit. They were playing our music throughout the hospital,” Monica Ross said.
Fast forward four years, and the choir is steadily releasing albums on all major streaming services, while maintaining its regularly programmed Facebook live worship singing sessions.
Monica Ross’ son, tenor and lead singer Joshua Ross, said he joined the choir because of his passion for singing, and the desire to use his talent for God.
“We will sing around the house all day long if you let us,” he said. “Being around them, and being able to do it with family makes you want to do it even more.”
The choir also includes lead singer Brandon Fredrick; sopranos Ariana Haile, Tyesha Perry and Shatavia Wilson; altos Tionna Ross, Angela Malloy and Amiracle Malloy; tenors Tremon Stover and Zion Ross, JaDarius Ross on keyboard, Laquavis Jones on bass and Drico Martinez on drums.
A few weeks ago, the group found out it had been nominated for the same award last year. Choir members do not know who nominated them for either year, but said they remain extremely grateful for the opportunity to praise God on the national stage.
This year’s award was dedicated to Kevin Lemons, an Atlanta-based gospel singer, who died Jan. 7. He was the founder and director of Higher Calling, a 100-member choir.
“They gave us this in honor of Lemons,” Monica Ross said. “And I was like, God that’s big. My mindset, I was more nervous singing (at the pre-show event March 10) in front of all these 500 people.”
“I was ecstatic,” said her mother, Mamie Lee Wilson. “They’re up there on this stage performing and you would never think that nobody from Lancaster, South Carolina (would be there). And it was on my birthday, my 70th birthday, and I will never forget that because they started in my home as children.”
Wilson also said that 70 is the number of completion, which symbolizes perfect spiritual order, carried out with all power.
She applauded the group for making it so far in the music industry, while taking a nontraditional route. According to Wilson, most artists will have to make the top records chart, climb their way up to get recognized and hire a producer. Monica Ross and Family were able to get to the same place, just by gaining a following on social media.
“God had them go a totally different way and they arrived up here with all the rest of the people that do come through the process,” she said. “So it makes me even more grateful to know when God is for you, who can be against you.”
Joseph Wilson remains proud of his family, and said he was not surprised when it won the award, because of the sacrifices the family has made to worship God through their music.
“I felt it, and it filled my heart, from the crown of my head to the soles of my feet,” he said.