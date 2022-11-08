Listed below are the unofficial Lancaster County results for the Nov. 8 election. The County Election Commission will certify the results at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Lancaster County Elections Office.
• Alston DeVenny (i) – 1,094
• Yokima Cureton “Yoki” – 713
• Kenny Hood (i) – 160
• Tomonica Marsh (i) –132
• Tamecca Neely – 75
• Steve Koss – 194
• Hazel Taylor (i) –236
• Eddie Boykin – 2,903
• Demetra Cornwell – 2,812
• Brandan Craig – 630
• Courtney Crump Green – 1,713
• Bobby Parker (i) – 1,064
• John W. Mahaffey – 377
• Casey Cato – 2,588
• Steve Giagiakos – 736
• Melvin Stroble – 3,778
• Charlene McGriff (Democrat, i) – 1,596
• Jose Luis (Republican) – 3,625
• Allen Blackmon (Republican, i) – 3,177
• Randy Newman (Republican, i) – 26,204
• Mary Rathel (Republican) – 26,561
• Joseph Clark – 4,448
• Jacob Annan – 1,032
• Douglas Bailey – 14,310
• Troy Helms – 15,028
• Katie Crosby (Democrat) – 6,646
• Aaron McKinney (Independence) – 306
• Mike Neese (Republican) – 11,718
• Keith Grey (Democrat) – 3,353
• Brandon Newton (Republican, i) – 6,338
S.C. House District 53
• Richie Yow (Republican, i) – 3,222
• Cody Mitchell (Republican) – 2,074
• Joe Cunningham (Democrat) – 11,631
• Henry McMaster (Republican, i) – 22,334
• Bruce Reeve (Liberatarian) – 483
• Rosemounda Butler (Democrat) – 10,977
• Mark Hammond (Republican, i) – 23,456
• Alan Wilson (Republican, i) – 26,270
• Curtis Loftis (Republican, i) – 24,248
• Sarah Work (Alliance Party) – 5,176
• Lisa Ellis (Democrat) – 12,011
• Ellen Weaver (Republican) – 20,880
• Patricia Mickel (Green Party) – 524
• David Edmond (Green Party) – 3,979
• Chris Nelums (United Citizens Party) – 1,647
• Hugh Weathers (Republican, i) – 23,448
• Richard Eckstrom (Republican, i) – 26,260
• Yes – 19,624
• No – 11,485
• Yes – 19,986
• No – 11,291
• Larry Gaither (Green Party) – 451
• Evangeline Hundley (Democrat) – 11,150
• Ralph Norman (Republican, i) – 22,871
• Krystle Matthews (Democrat) – 11,285
• Tim Scott (Republican, i) – 23,092
(i) indicates the incumbent