COLUMBIA — One local man graduated from the S.C. Highway Patrol’s Basic Class 120 during a ceremony Dec. 16.
Tyreek M. Carrington of Kershaw was among the 37 troopers in Highway Patrol Basic Classes 120 and 121.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COLUMBIA — One local man graduated from the S.C. Highway Patrol’s Basic Class 120 during a ceremony Dec. 16.
Tyreek M. Carrington of Kershaw was among the 37 troopers in Highway Patrol Basic Classes 120 and 121.
The two graduating classes include five prior-certified officers and 32 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The graduation of these two classes brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 754, including these graduates and 32 troopers still in training.
“Today, we honor this group of 37 law enforcement professionals as they join our agency in its critical mission of saving lives on South Carolina’s highways,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “These fine men and women are more than prepared to continue that mission and I am proud to welcome them to the ranks.”
Carrington was assigned to Troop 1, Post A, which covers Clarendon and Sumter counties. Troopers are assigned to areas based upon population, calls for service, and the number of licensed drivers/registered vehicles in an area.
“We are here to celebrate your well-deserved accomplishments, for all of your hard work and dedication,” said Col. Christopher Williamson, SCHP commander. “But before you rest this evening, I have one more request of you — I ask that you reflect on what it means to be a state trooper and why you chose to commit to this profession. Use your meaning and drive in service of others and I promise, you will make a difference.”
Those interested in joining SCHP should check out the qualifications to apply at www.JoinSCHP.com.