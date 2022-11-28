WBTV Sky 3 pilot Christopher "Chip" Tayag of Indian Land will be remembered in a memorial service Wednesday at his local church.
Tayag, 57, was one of two people killed, along with station meteorologist Jason Myers, on Nov. 22 when the WBTV Sky 3 helicopter he was flying crashed next to Interstate 77 in Charlotte.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the helicopter crash.
Tayag was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land. The service is at noon Nov. 30 at the church. He will be laid to rest in Maryland at a later date.
“He was a good man and it was great loss to us,” said Father Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace. “When Chip smiled, you couldn’t help but smile, it was contagious. The thing that Chip will be remembered the most for is that he could take the complexities of life with a light heart and humorous spirit.”
Kirby said Tayag’s wife, Kerry, contacted him several hours after the crash to let him know of the incident. Kerry and Chip Tayag were married just three years earlier in the church in 2019.
“His faith was very important to him and he had a desire to serve people,” Kirby said. “He was a devout Catholic.”
But Kirby said it was more than just faith that set Tayag apart. It was his willingness to be involved and, if he couldn’t help himself, Tayag made sure he found a way to get the help needed.
“It there was something we needed at the parish, I knew I could call Chip,” Kirby said.
"Chip was the most selfless and loving person I have ever known....He was always happy and laughing, with that big beautiful smile I love to see. He was my best friend and the love of my life," Kerry Tayag said in a statement posted on WBTV's website. "I know this separation is only temporary – no matter how terribly permanent it feels – because I know we will be reunited one day."
Memorials in Tayag’s honor may be made to HOPE in Lancaster.