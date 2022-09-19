Come enjoy a day meeting local potters and touring their studios at the sixth annual Pottery Tour of Lancaster County.
The self-guided tour, featuring five local potters, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
The potters include Taylor Casey, Valerie Hawkins, Liz Lee, Dianne Mahaffee and Alan Noll.
Taylor Casey’s work is functional and decorative, while influenced by her surroundings.
She likes to create pieces that can be enjoyed by all, whether a mug or a lantern. Most of her work is wheel-thrown, but she also enjoys hand building.
She loves to carve different images on her pieces using white slip and underglaze to create pieces that have a lot of contrast.
3118 Bentley Drive, Lancaster, 803-320-2564
Valerie Hawkins makes pottery using fresh leaves and flowers that grow around her Lancaster farm.
She has a love of pots that are both beautiful and functional.
She also makes decorative tiles to hang on the wall.
3458 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, 803-397-2428
Liz Lee specializes in beautifully functional kitchenware and more. Come see her wheel-throwing demonstrations throughout the day.
2945 Aero Lane, Lancaster, 803-804-9193
Dianne Mahaffee’s uniquely styled wheel-thrown and hand-built works are inspired by nature and many are raku fired with coppery glazes.
See a raku firing at 1 p.m. and a horse hair and chicken feather firing at 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the day, watch wheel demonstrations and browse the gift shop.
2875 New Hope Road, Lancaster, 803-289-6473
Alan Noll creates whimsical sculptures like “Vinnie the Chin Vencenti.”
Come see his sculptural demonstrations throughout the day.
2027 Standing Timber Road, Lancaster, 803-285-6232
For pottery tour details, email Mahaffee at rakutvartist@yahoo.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram @potterytouroflancastercounty.