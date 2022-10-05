South Middle School was just one of multiple fabricated active shooter calls as part of a TikTok challenge that engulfed schools across the state.
At 11:35 a.m. a call was placed to Lancaster County Public Safety Communications about an active shooter at South Middle School. Multiple law enforcement units responded to the school, which was cleared and placed on lockdown.
Officers found no shooter or any unauthorized person on campus. No weapons were brought to the campus and no shooting occurred.
“The sheriff’s office will investigate this false call and take appropriate action concerning the person or persons who are involved,” said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
District officials quickly went to social media to get the message out that the active shooter call was a false alarm.
“We appreciate the Sheriff’s Office for their very quick response to make sure everybody was safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps. “We hate this for the students and the parents in having to feel the panic, but this is the world we live in today, and we are doing the best we can to always take care of the kids.”
Similar calls were received at Chester County schools, Blythewood High, Beaufort High, Myrtle Beach Middle, Burke High in Charleston, and Greenwood High, according to the Associated Press.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson also took to social media about the situations.
“False claims aren’t a joke and prosecutors across the state will not treat them as jokes,” he said. “I am disgusted by the recent numerous reports of false active shooter situations at South Carolina schools.”
