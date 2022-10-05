South Middle School was just one of multiple fabricated active shooter calls as part of a TikTok challenge that engulfed schools across the state.

At 11:35 a.m. a call was placed to Lancaster County Public Safety Communications about an active shooter at South Middle School. Multiple law enforcement units responded to the school, which was cleared and placed on lockdown.

