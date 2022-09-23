As state treasurer, I’ve had the privilege of visiting many successful businesses where I’ve enjoyed meeting with the leadership teams responsible for developing and maintaining their profitable organizations.

Many have shared that hiring talented, dedicated employees and retaining them are the key components of their success. They’ve also said that it has become more and more challenging to make these crucial hires and to keep them.

Curtis Loftis Jr. is the state treasurer of South Carolina. He also serves as the administrator of South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, Palmetto ABLE Savings Program and Unclaimed Property Program. Visit treasurer.sc.gov to learn more about these consumer programs.

Trending Videos