Lois Leona Phillips Truesdale, 102, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at her home.

Born in York County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Phillips and Mae Blocker Phillips. She was married to the late Eldridge Hartsill Truesdale. Mrs. Truesdale was employed with Springs Industries for 43 years before her retirement. She was the oldest member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Truesdale enjoyed watching birds of all kinds. Her favorite pastimes were looking at the night sky with the moon beaming down and sitting on her porch in the sunshine. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, word searches and walking in her yard. She loved animals.

