Lois Leona Phillips Truesdale, 102, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at her home.
Born in York County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Phillips and Mae Blocker Phillips. She was married to the late Eldridge Hartsill Truesdale. Mrs. Truesdale was employed with Springs Industries for 43 years before her retirement. She was the oldest member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Truesdale enjoyed watching birds of all kinds. Her favorite pastimes were looking at the night sky with the moon beaming down and sitting on her porch in the sunshine. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, word searches and walking in her yard. She loved animals.
Mrs. Truesdale is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Truesdale; two sons, Hartsill Wayne (Glenda) Truesdale and Roger Dale Truesdale; two sisters, Mildred Payne and Loree (Larry) Caldwell; one brother, Waldo (Carolyn) Phillips; two sisters-in-law, Louise Phillips and Margaret Phillips; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) Moses, Kimberly (Brandon) Jordan and Eva (Michael) Conley; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnstone, Tyson Johnstone, Charlotte Jordan, Elizabeth Jordan, Alvin Jordan, Morgan Conley and Quinn Conley; her stepgrandchildren, Gail Fralix, Edward Truesdale, Charles (Mary Alice) Truesdale, David Truesdale, Larry (Susan) Truesdale and Lori (Donny) Faulkenberry, Shelley Busebee, Rhonda (Ronnie) Welsh and Bilber “Buck” (Pam) Truesdale.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Kay Truesdale; two sisters, Esther Phillips Faile and Jacqueline Phillips Truesdale; two brothers, Harvey Odell Phillips and William “Bill” Phillips; two brothers-in-law, Glen Faile and Jessie Payne; three stepchildren who she raised, Bobby Ward Truesdale, Bilber “Bill” Truesdale and Steve William Truesdale; and one stepchild, Eldridge Welch Truesdale, who was raised by his late aunt, Gladys (Hampton) Horton.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the graveside in Kershaw City Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Owens will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Truesdale may be made to Sand Hill Baptist Church, 6895 Highway 341, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.