The Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites you to travel back to 1970s New York City with “Studio 54,” presented by the Columbia City Ballet.
For one night only, don your colorful and wild outfits for a night of dancing in a world where anything goes! See it all come to life before your eyes as the cast takes you through this decadent piece of New York history, from the dance floors of Studio 54 and onto Lancaster's stage. Don't miss out on this groovy performance!
This world premiere from the Columbia City Ballet will feature cameos from many Lancaster locals on the main stage, including LCCA Board President Pat Clancy, LCCA board directors Eric Rowell and District 3 City Councilwoman Jackie Harris, LCCA board adviser Bart Montgomery, Lancaster County School District instructional specialist for arts Lisa Knox, Arras Foundation’s community project assistant Savannah Crosby, Arras Foundation’s youth development coordinator Elizabeth Howe, United Way of Lancaster County Executive Director Holly Furr, Lancaster County Partners for Youth Executive Director Sharon Novinger, The Snipes Team Realtor Faynette Waldrop and First Palmetto Bank Vice President of Jodie Plyler.
“Studio 54”will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Lancaster High School Multipurpose Building, 325 Wioodland Drive.
Tickets are available at www.artslancaster.com. VIP tickets are $35 and include reserved seating and two concession vouchers per ticket, and general admission tickets are $20. For groups of eight or more, tickets are $12 each.
For more information and to stay up to date with future LCCA performances and programs, follow its Facebook page and Instagram @lancasterscarts.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture, and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, LCCA has been known for its annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, “The Nutcracker” ballet, Arts & Sciences summer camps for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is are proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.