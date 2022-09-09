Teachers were busy preparing inviting classrooms and parents were checking off the school lists. Businesses, organizations, churches and school districts all pitched in to ensure that students have the supplies they need to achieve.

What’s all the excitement? School bells are ringing and buses are rolling from early morning to late afternoon, as the 2022-23 school term has begun.

Verta W. Looper is chairman of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council Events Committee.

