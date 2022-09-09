Teachers were busy preparing inviting classrooms and parents were checking off the school lists. Businesses, organizations, churches and school districts all pitched in to ensure that students have the supplies they need to achieve.
What’s all the excitement? School bells are ringing and buses are rolling from early morning to late afternoon, as the 2022-23 school term has begun.
Members of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council (LCDWC) joined the excitement. They assisted in donating and packing school supplies at the county library, distributing supplies through Caroline Courts Housing Services, and teaching Camp Character students all about citizenship, character and voting.
Camp Character is an initiative of the Rev. Sheila Blackmon-Neal and was housed in the Preston Blackmon Museum.
“The activities were based on character development, as it relates to responsibility, teamwork, caring, trustworthiness and self-respect,” said Blackmon-Neal, daughter of the late Preston Blackmon.
For more information or donations to the center, contact Blackmon-Neal at 803-586-9924.
The members of the LCDWC extend their best wishes to all students, staff, parents, volunteers and supporters for a school term of achievement and excellence.
Verta W. Looper is chairman of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council Events Committee.
