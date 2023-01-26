Are there times when you feel your faith made all the difference in overcoming obstacles in your life? It is an honor to share the following encouraging testimony.
Lancaster native Ida Cunningham, 74, held strong to her faith as she encountered one barrier after another.
At age 12, Cunningham started to have pain in her legs. At age 16, she was hospitalized, and eventually diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. She lost half a year of high school, due to her illness.
Later in life, she began to have dizzy spells. She had screenings and an MRI test, which revealed a benign brain tumor.
Her Charlotte physician said he was unaware of a United States physician who could perform the surgery, due to its location. However, there was a surgeon from Yugoslavia, who often taught in the Virginia area. He agreed, but needed $9,000 to travel from Yugoslavia, which Cunningham, then a Duracell employee, provided.
The surgery was performed on Nov. 4, 1997, at the Medical College of Virginia. Cunningham was hospitalized for about three weeks. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, who lived in Hopewell, Va., visited her daily. Other family members visited frequently.
All of the tumor could not be removed, and Cunningham lost sight in her right eye. But she had been informed that she would be a “vegetable, be in a coma, unable to walk, and have seizures.”
The tumor returned, affecting her sinuses, and Cunningham received radiation. However, within six months, she received physical and speech therapy and was able to drive. She was often forgetful, but was able to care for her toddler grandchildren, who were inspiring and very dear to her.
Cunningham has also had two hip replacements and one was redone, since her tumor surgery. One of the most trying times for her was last August, when her oldest son, Rodney Cunningham, was killed. He was working as a security officer at the Lancaster Motor Speedway when he was shot.
Cunningham credits her unwavering faith in God for carrying her through the trials of her life.
“I promised God that I would do his will, if he cared for me, and gave me another chance. That is why I serve him so faithfully and am so active in my church, as well as serve others,” she said.
In addition, she said “godly people” were so encouraging to her, including her pastor, the Rev. Mondray Stevenson; former pastors, the Revs. Roosevelt Alexander and Wayne Murray; Bishop Mamie Wilson; her husband, Willie;
her daughter, Roquawna C. Catoe, who would not leave her; other family members and friends.
The Cunninghams had five children, 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, others who refer to her as “Nanna,” and many loving family, friends and church members.
“Ida Cunningham is an inspiration to me and is always dependable, willing to help, and assists me throughout my responsibilities in the church and community,” said Verta Looper.
Ida Cunningham is definitely a testament of strong faith.
Verta W. Looper is a retired mental health licensed professional counselor.