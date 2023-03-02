Can you imagine being a product of the 1960s — sporting bobby socks, headbands, penny loafers and listening to the smooth Motown sounds? These were some of my memories as the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council listened attentively to the history of the Lancaster County (aka Barr Street) Community Center.
This significant memoir was shared by Dr. Charmaine W. Stradford, chair of the board of directors. She celebrated her 16th birthday at the center and remains a loyal supporter, who has contributed consistently to its sustainability. Join me as I share Dr. Stradford’s Black history tribute to the community center:
“Give credit to the Men’s Community Club for their foresight. In the early 1960s, this group spearheaded fundraising for the Lancaster (Barr Street) Community Center. As pictured in the Lancaster News archives, they are J.W. Lindsay, Fred Thomas Jr., Leonard George, Preston Blackmon and Fred Thomas Sr.
“The Lancaster County Community Center (LCCC) was incorporated under the laws of the state of South Carolina as an eleemosynary corporation on Aug. 3, 1961. The center has a 501c3 designation from the Internal Revenue Service.
“The Lancaster County Community Center board was established in 1963 when local business and community leaders came together to develop a central hub dedicated to meeting the human service needs of a growing African American community.
“Throughout the center’s history, it has reinvented itself to respond to the changing needs and conditions in the community. In its early years, the center was a safe place for African American youth to seek shelter, receive guidance and marketable skills development.
“Over time, it became an extension of programs for the Barr Street High School and later, Barr Street Middle School (located directly across the street). The LCCC became a venue for diverse civic events and social service programs and served as a neutral home for numerous community leaders, educators and students.
“In the early 1960s, the center was used for Concerned Citizens meetings, which kept church and community abreast of information such as voter registration, citizen needs. Social clubs, programs and events occupied the center on a regular basis. I recall that I celebrated my 16th birthday (there) in 1964. There was a pride in the center that you could not imagine. I found a PA system that was bought and dedicated by a social club, and a bookshelf that a sorority paid and dedicated to the center. Mr. James Lindsey was the first director of the center. Mrs. Berda Mackey supervised youth activities in the center so that youth could socialize, dance and play games.
“In 2000-04, the board of directors, with Roosevelt Gilliam as board chair, developed the Community Center Five Year Strategic Plan for 2000-04. The purpose of the center remained the same: “…to own and operate a community center for the citizens, and in particular, the young people of Lancaster County for the purposes of furnishing a wholesome education and allied activities to combat juvenile delinquency and to instill into the young people the principles of leadership and good citizenship; to provide wholesome recreation and to provide a meeting place for educational and religious groups and such other groups as may be approved by the board of directors.”
“Mr. Gilliam was named executive director of the center. A few of his programs included:
• AARP Tax-Aide Program
• Dedication of the computer room (1999) and computer classes 101 (2004)
• Reading and Writing Across Lancaster (2001)
• Reading Across America (grades K-5) summer program (2003), serving over 100 students
“In 2003, the Lancaster Chamber named Roosevelt and Betty Gilliam its top Volunteers of the Year. In 2015, after the passing of Mr. Gilliam, Betty helped establish a new board. Its preliminary focus was to restore a better condition of the building and return to its usefulness.
“The No. 1 task was to improve the building structure. The No. 2 task was to re-establish programs for the community center citizens and give the center a facelift. With the assistance of donations, grants and fundraising, the LCCC accomplished most of the building needs.
“Today, the purpose of the Lancaster County Community Center (aka Barr Street) is mostly the same. It addresses the needs of youth, families and elders by partnering with organizations that provide education, skill building and social opportunities for individuals of all ages.
“LCCC provides meeting space for Girl Scout Troop 970 with 45 girls, Delta GEMS (a mentoring program for high school girls from Lancaster County Schools); Full STEAM Ahead (a middle school program to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math), intro to golf, Medicare updates, Red Cross Blood drive, Eastside Fresh (partnership with Rich Hill Farms to bring fresh foods to the Eastside because there is no grocery store), partnership with Catawba Area Agency on Aging (serving seniors information and items), S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (COVOD tests/shots); speakers; a meeting place and events venue. Before COVID, we offered chess, computer classes and adult walking/bingo exercise.
“We have not hired an executive director yet, but we welcome volunteers.”
The council continued to salute Black History Month by distributing bookmarks that spotlighted significant local and South Carolina contributors, including Sheldon Dion Brown, Shawn Crawford, Hattie N. Harrison, Mary Mackey Robinson and Nina Mae McKinney, all of Lancaster. Thanks to Jan Pytlarz for spearheading this initiative. The bookmarks were distributed through the Lancaster libraries.
“Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration, which comes from the teaching of biography and history,” said Carter G. Woodson.
The Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council proudly salutes Black History Month.