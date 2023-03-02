Can you imagine being a product of the 1960s — sporting bobby socks, headbands, penny loafers and listening to the smooth Motown sounds? These were some of my memories as the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council listened attentively to the history of the Lancaster County (aka Barr Street) Community Center.

This significant memoir was shared by Dr. Charmaine W. Stradford, chair of the board of directors. She celebrated her 16th birthday at the center and remains a loyal supporter, who has contributed consistently to its sustainability. Join me as I share Dr. Stradford’s Black history tribute to the community center:

Verta W. Looper is the founding president of Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council.

Trending Videos