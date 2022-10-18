What do “I Am Every Woman,” performed by Chaka Kahn or Whitney Houston, and “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy mean to you? The conclusion was, “I can do anything that I believe I can.” This discussion was among the highlights of the Women of Chesterfield Avenue Precinct: I Am Every Woman Empowerment Seminar on Oct. 8 at the Lancaster County Library.
The seminar was presented by the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council (LCDWC).
After greetings from LCDWC President Christian Garcia, the participants echoed their sentiments of feeling strong and empowered, as we tackled community issues shared with Lancaster City Councilwomen Jackie Harris and Tomonica Marsh, along with a self-care interactional with relaxing meditation, facilitated by clinical counselor Angel Madison.
Why vote? The “Power of the Ballot Box” was spearheaded by Kathy Baker and Teresa Miller.
One of the most inspirational participants was Southside resident Annie R. Clyburn, who will be 88 on Nov. 28. Her neighbor, Gwendolyn Elder, accompanied this guru of wisdom.
“I have been voting since I was in my 20s,” Clyburn said. “Others got beat up and died, trying to get the right to vote. This is our right.”
We were so happy and inspired that she joined the seminar. All of the participants were treated to prizes, inspirational quotes, a bookmark keepsake, Your Vote Counts wristband, voter education information, lunch and other take-aways. We are grateful to all our community supporters and sponsors — thank you! The LCDWC has formed a partnership of endearment with the Women of Chesterfield Avenue Precinct.
We will continue to be encouraged by the lyrics of our theme songs: “I’m every woman, it’s all in me,” and “Oh yes, I am wise, But it’s wisdom born of pain, Yes, I’ve paid the price, But look how much I gained. If I have to, I can do anything. I am strong (strong), I am invincible (invincible), I am woman.”
Verta W. Looper is chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council Events Committee.
Verta W. Looper is chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council Events Committee.