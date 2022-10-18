What do “I Am Every Woman,” performed by Chaka Kahn or Whitney Houston, and “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy mean to you? The conclusion was, “I can do anything that I believe I can.” This discussion was among the highlights of the Women of Chesterfield Avenue Precinct: I Am Every Woman Empowerment Seminar on Oct. 8 at the Lancaster County Library.

The seminar was presented by the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council (LCDWC).

Verta W. Looper is chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Women’s Council Events Committee.

