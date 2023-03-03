AIKEN — The painful emotional sting of a state championship game loss was setting in, but Lancaster High School basketball backers endured to display their overflowing Bruins pride.
“Yes, we are disappointed,” said Greta McIlwain, mother of Bruins sophomore star Jordan Watford. “This is not the way we wanted it to end, but this was a really good season. To get here, you have to be a champion and we won the Upper State championship to get to play for the state.”
The Irmo High School Yellow Jackets took flight in their quest for coveted state gold with a quick start on the way to a 58-45 win over the Bruins on Thursday, March 2, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Irmo bolted to a 32-9 halftime lead on the way to the 13-point win with three Yellow Jackets in double figures.
“That was the key, getting that early lead, ” said Irmo High head coach Tim Whipple. “We knew they would make runs because they play tough defense and they are an extremely talented team. That quick lead enabled us to win.”
Lancaster’s shooting woes haunted them. The Bruins charged back to outscore Irmo, 36-26, in the second half, but came up short.
“Our shots didn’t fall,” said Lancaster High Athletics Director Karl Fritz. “Sometimes the shots don’t fall and that’s what happened tonight. I wish we would have had one more quarter to play.”
Fritz lauded the Bruins, who finished 28-4 and won their first Upper State championship in 73 years.
“The season was phenomenal,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team. They represented Lancaster well and did it the right way.”
Shot Hood, a 1980 Lancaster graduate and high-scoring Bruins hoops star, said he was impressed with the team.
“They kept fighting,” he said. “They did something I wish we could have done — win an Upper State championship and play for the state championship. Tonight wasn’t their night, but the season was something really special.”
Lancaster Principal Rosalyn Mood, vocal all night in her Bruins support, had nothing but praise for the blue and gold.
“That’s an unselfish group of kids,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder. They have represented us well across the state. We will be back because this team never quits and never gives up. They will be determined.”
Tyrom Faulkner, a 1970 Lancaster graduate and a Lancaster County School Board member, said he was “very proud” of the squad.
“They fought to the end and made Irmo earn it,” he said. “They put us on the map and gave us community pride again.”
Larry Small, grandfather of Lancaster senior player Colby Small, said the team is a source of community pride.
“Anytime we have county teams playing for the state title, we should get behind them because they’re our kids,” said Small, a longtime supporter of youth sports.
“I’ve known these kids a long time, going back to youth baseball. This team came a long way and I’m proud of them and what they have accomplished for their school and community.
“Tonight was tough, but the season was wonderful. We’re all really proud.”