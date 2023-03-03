AIKEN — The painful emotional sting of a state championship game loss was setting in, but Lancaster High School basketball backers endured to display their overflowing Bruins pride.

“Yes, we are disappointed,” said Greta McIlwain, mother of Bruins sophomore star Jordan Watford. “This is not the way we wanted it to end, but this was a really good season. To get here, you have to be a champion and we won the Upper State championship to get to play for the state.”

