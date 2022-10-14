Mrs. Lougenia Lloyd Raffaldt, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Lonnie Raffaldt Sr., passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Gladys Lloyd. Mrs. Raffaldt was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She loved her family, canning, working in her garden, animals, cooking and spoiling her grandchildren. Her favorite quote was: “Do all the good you can today, because yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come.”
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Raffaldt was held 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Renee Garrison and Todd Robinson officiating. Burial was in the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Raffaldt is survived by two sons, Lonnie Raffaldt Jr. and Donald Raffaldt, both of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Allen Raffaldt and his fiancee Caroline Beckham, Kim Lowery and Tina Hinson; and eight great-grandchildren, Michael Lowery, Matthew Sims, Dalton Hinson, Ethan Hinson, Ansley Hinson, Noah Raffaldt, Bently Sims and Everly Lewis. Also her forever daughter-in-law, Wendy Hartley of Rock Hill; and her dear friend, Pam Beckham; and sister-in-law Gerlene Stevens of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Lloyd; her husband, Lonnie Raffaldt Sr.; and her sons, Charlie Raffaldt and Randy Raffaldt.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
