Mrs. Lougenia Lloyd Raffaldt, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Lonnie Raffaldt Sr., passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Gladys Lloyd. Mrs. Raffaldt was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She loved her family, canning, working in her garden, animals, cooking and spoiling her grandchildren. Her favorite quote was: “Do all the good you can today, because yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come.”

