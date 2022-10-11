LANCASTER — Mrs. Louise Cauthen Gardner, 94, of Lancaster, widow of John B. Gardner, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lancaster Grove.
She was born July 27, 1928, in Lancaster County, the daughter of James Brumett Cauthen and Maebelle Fleming Cauthen. Louise graduated from Lancaster High School in 1945 and immediately left to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
When she returned home, she started work at Springs main office at Lancaster. In 1956, Springs purchased an IBM business computer, with only one other in the state. She was selected and trained by IBM to be a computer programmer. She was a pioneer in data processing. She progressed through many positions at Springs. As a systems analyst, she designed many programs for the computer. She was one of the first five women at Springs to be labeled a professional programmer.
In 1951, she and John moved from Lancaster to Erwin Farm. They joined White Springs Baptist Church, where they were active in many areas. She taught ladies Sunday school, was president of mission work, worked with youth in training unions, and served on many committees.
In 1961, they moved to Elgin and rejoined St. Luke United Methodist Church, where they were loyal to church and served in many positions.
She enjoyed being with family, traveling, arts and crafts, yard work, and working puzzles. She loved flowers and working with them. She enjoyed electronics, computers, the iPad and modern phones.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by her daughters, Becky Collins (Tommy), and Lynne Knight (Tom); five grandchildren, Stacy Collins, Bridget Phillips (Andy), Crystal Beckham (Mike), Ashley Hilton (Travis) and Christopher Lloyd; six great-grandchildren, Michael Beckham, Noah Phillips, Logan Phillips, Jon Beckham, Evelyn Hilton and John Bruce Hilton; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gardner was preceded in death by her husband, John Bunyan Gardner Jr.; her parents, James and Maebelle Cauthen; four brothers, Pascal Cauthen, Odell Cauthen, Clarence Cauthen and Hazel Cauthen; and three sisters, Inez McCorkle, Sara Ellen Williams and Margaret Beckham.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Gardner will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Barry Allen. Private burial will be held prior to the service.
The family will receive friends following the celebration of life service in the church welcome center.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke UMC, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Louise Gardner.