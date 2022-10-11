LANCASTER — Mrs. Louise Cauthen Gardner, 94, of Lancaster, widow of John B. Gardner, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lancaster Grove.

She was born July 27, 1928, in Lancaster County, the daughter of James Brumett Cauthen and Maebelle Fleming Cauthen. Louise graduated from Lancaster High School in 1945 and immediately left to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

