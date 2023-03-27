Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper appointed Steven Rice as the department's deputy chief on Tuesday, March 7.
Rice served as the Lancaster Police Department’s training officer prior to his promotion.
Rice started as an LPD patrol officer in 2001. He brings over 20 years’ experience in law enforcement to Lancaster, including serving for over a decade as police chief in Great Falls.
Rice's training is impressive, with experience in all aspects of law enforcement. He has completed over 2,000 hours of formal training in law enforcement in investigations, gang crimes, tactical team operations and community-oriented policing.
“After my years of service, it is humbling to be appointed as deputy chief of the Lancaster Police Department. It is truly an honor to serve as deputy chief at the department where I started my career. I look forward to serving the citizens of Lancaster and mentoring our young and dedicated police force," Rice said.
“I would like to thank the mayor and City Council for supporting the police department and our officers as we rebuild the Lancaster Police Department and develop our agency to meet the needs of the citizens,” Roper said.