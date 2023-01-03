KERSHAW — Mrs. Lucille Owens, 103, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
She was born Aug. 30, 1919, to Henry and Thelma Knight Pitts in Buffalo.
Surviving are her children, Jerry Owens, Steve Owens, Sarepta Morgan, Gay Robinson, Sandra Parker, Harry Reese Owens Jr.; sister, Margaret Tucker; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Reece Owens; daughter, Harriett Threatt; grandsons, Leslie Alan Faile, Andy Lee Morgan; great-grandson, Daniel Franklin Parker Sullivan; sister, Alma Lucas; and brother, Woodrow Pitts.
A celebration of life service was held Dec. 31, with burial in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster.