KERSHAW — Mrs. Lucille Owens, 103, widow of the late Harry Owens, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at The Legacy (formerly Morningside) in Camden.
Funeral services are incomplete. Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is taking care of Mrs. Owens and her family.
Funeral services will be directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000.